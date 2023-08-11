WJSN’s Exy to act alongside Jeon So Min and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon in upcoming movie 18 Youth

On August 11th, the office King Kong by Starship said that WJSN's Exy will appear in '18 Youth.' She assumes the role of Kyung Hee, a student in Hee Joo's (Jeon So Min) class and an honorable student who never misses the first place. Kyung Hee is an individual who has a need to get the best scores in all subjects and has inquiries concerning Hee Joo, who changes her existing beliefs. Exy is supposed to assume an active part by uncovering various emotions between the main characters that are brimming with personality.

About Exy:

Exy began her acting career in the JTBC’s Idol: The Coup alongside EXID’s Hani, Kim Min Kyu and others. She received praise for her acting skills as a rookie actor. She also acted in the web movie Seoul Ghost Stories with Oh My Girl’s Arin, BTOB’s Minhyuk, THE BOYZ’s Ju Haknyeon, MONSTA X’s Shownu and others. The fans loved the star studded lineup and Exy did an amazing job at bringing the horror genre to life.

18 Youth starring Jeon So Min, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and WJSN’s Exy:

'18 Youth' is a youth drama portraying the meeting between a cool instructor, Hee Joo, who is popular amongst students for her unique way of teaching. The fellow teachers are jealous of her and Soon Jung (Kim Doyeon), a 18-year-old high school student whose eccentric homeroom teacher is irritating to her. This film depends on the coming-of-age novel 'Your Presence at 18' portraying young people battling with growing up all of a sudden. Jeon Somin, who spellbinds watchers with her dominating presence in motion pictures, dramas and variety shows, assumes the role of Hee Joo and Kim Doyeon of Weki Meki, who has laid down a good foundation for herself as an idol turned actor by exhibiting her presence as the younger versions of veteran actors Jun Ji Hyun and Lee Honey, assumes the role of Sun Jung. The film has been slated to release in 2024 and with the interesting storyline, people are excited to watch the slice of life film surrounding teachers, students and their relationships.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, TWICE’s Nayeon, Jihyo and others attend SOMI’s album listening party