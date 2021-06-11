WJSN's main vocalist Yeonjung gives voice to the blooming feelings between Hyeri & Jang Ki Yong in tvN drama

The third OST "Drawing of Beginnings" of drama "My Roommate Is a Gumiho", sung by WJSN's Yeonjung was released on all platforms on June 10 at 6 PM KST.

On June 10, at 6 PM KST, the third part of the original sound track of OTT platform iQIYI's first Korean original drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho was released. Breathing life into the words of Drawing Of Beginnings is girl group WJSN, also called Cosmic Girls’ member Yoo Yeonjung. Drawing of Beginnings is an impressive song with lyrics that compare the feelings of the beginning of love to drawings. The Cosmic Girls' main vocalist perfectly portrays the candid emotions of the two main characters with a clear tone that penetrates deep into the heart. Yeonjung's pure voice, combined with the sweet lyrics that capture the emotions of a budding romance, is expected to further enhance the excitement and interest in the drama.

After debuting as a member of the group I.O.I in 2016, Yoo Yeonjung joined the Korean-Chinese group WJSN in the same year and has been receiving a lot of love for her colorful music. In addition, she has shown her presence as a popular idol vocalist by actively participating in OSTs for popular dramas such as More Than Friends, Melting Me Softly, Where Stars Land and season 2 of Love Playlist.

The iQIYI and tvN collaboration drama, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Starring Jang Ki Yong and Lee Hyeri, the series is a lovely romantic comedy that unfolds while a human girl is living in the same house with a 999-year-old gumiho.

