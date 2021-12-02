‘Wok of Love’ star Jung Ryeo Won CONFIRMED to lead crime thriller drama ‘Let’s Start the Defense’

On December 2nd, it was announced that Jung Ryeo Won will return to the small screen with the new drama 'Let's Start the Defense' which depicts the story of Noh Chak Hee, a public defender who has to defend a murderer who murdered a loved one and after being in the public sector for three months, she falls into the biggest dilemma of her life.

Jung Ryeo Won will play the 33-year-old single mother and public defender Noh Chak Hee. Jung Ryeo Won, a 'legal expert', who has already acted as a prosecutor twice as Ma Yi Deum in 'Witch at Court' and Cha Myung Joo in 'Diary of a Prosecutor', plans to challenge acting as a lawyer for the first time through the drama. Jung Ryeo Won, who gave amazing performances acting as a prosecutor, has fans curious to see what kind of image she will show through 'Let’s Start the Defense'.

Jung Ryeo Won is resuming her activities as an actress after about two years since JTBC's 'Diary of a Prosecutor', which ended early last year. She has shown a wide spectrum regardless of genre and now the fans have high expectations for her next work. However, despite the pouring offers, Jung Ryeo Won rejected many of them, leaving many questions behind. She said that after much deliberation, she is more interested in ‘Let’s Start the Defense'.

'Let’s Start the Defense' is expected to be released in 2023 after filming begins in February. It will be released through the global OTT platform.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae Soo delivers a special message regarding the Korean remake of ‘Money Heist’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments below.