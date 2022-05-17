‘Wok of Love’ star Jung Ryeo Won to lead the upcoming drama ‘The Couple Are Both Playing/Jobless’

On May 17th, Jung Ryeo Won was set as the female lead in a new drama based on the essay 'The Couple Are Playing' which is a story that started with the couple's resignation and goes on to show the couple enjoying life while doing what they love. She plays Yoon Hye Ja, a publishing planner who graduated from the Department of Korean Literature.

When Yoon Hye Ja sees injustice, she gets impatient, and pretends to be smart and strong, but she is a warm person on the inside. Previously, Jung Ryeo Won left a strong impression as Cha Myung-Joo, the '3rd Chief Prosecutor' in her other original drama 'Civil War of Prosecutors'. In addition, she is expected to show a strong performance as Noh Chak Hee, a lawyer in charge of public election, in the Disney + original 'Let’s Start The Defense', which is currently being filmed.

‘Let’s Start The Defense’ depicts the story of No Chak Hee, who works for a big law firm. She is willing to take any risk to win a case and has become an ace attorney at the law firm. She is set to receive a promotion to a partner position, but a problem occurs in a case she accepted. Due to this, she almost gets suspended for a year.

Instead, No Chak Hee begins to work as a public defender. She hopes to return to her position at the law firm where she worked previously. As a public defender, she shares an office with fellow public defender Jwa Shi Baek (Lee Kyu Hyung).

In the midst of this, Jung Ryeo Won is expected to show her acting transformation by taking on a character with a completely different personality from the previous two dramas.

