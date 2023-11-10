Won Bin turns 46: Autumn In My Heart, Friends and more; explore actor's remarkable K-drama journey

Kim Do Jin, born on November 10, 1977, and professionally known as Won Bin, is a South Korean actor. Raised in Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province, South Korea, he took a significant step towards his acting career in November 1995. At that time, a cable television station was actively seeking new actors, and Won Bin, in his final high school semester, applied and got accepted. He commenced acting classes at the station's headquarters, participating in various dramas. In the subsequent month, Won Bin signed an acting contract with a talent agency, marking the formal beginning of his journey in the entertainment industry.

Won Bin first achieved widespread popularity in 2000 with his role in the KBS television series Autumn in My Heart. Known for being highly selective in his roles, he has appeared in only five films so far, including Guns & Talks, Taegukgi, My Brother, Mother, and The Man from Nowhere. His performances earned him recognition, and he was named Gallup Korea's Film Actor of the Year in both 2010 and 2011.

K-dramas starring actor Won Bin

Autumn In My Heart

Autumn in My Heart narrates the story of Yoon Joon Suh and Yoon Eun Suh, who grew up as siblings but later discovered that there was a mix-up at the hospital where Eun Suh was born. The truth came to light when Eun Suh was involved in a car accident, revealing that her blood type differed from her supposed parents.

Following the revelation, the two girls were returned to their biological families. Subsequently, the Yoon family relocated to the United States, leaving Eun Suh to live in difficult conditions with her actual family in Korea. Years later, Joon Suh returned to Korea, leading to a chance reunion between the two former siblings.

In Autumn in My Heart, Won Bin secured his position in the industry as the second lead. Portraying the character Han Tae Suk, a typical wealthy chaebol fighting for the affection of the poor female lead (Song Hye Kyo), Won Bin's performance was so compelling that he became one of the most memorable second lead characters in K-drama history.

Propose

Won Bin made his screen debut with a supporting role in the 1997 drama film "Propose." The film unfolds the tale of Kim Yu Ra and Jung Su Bin, lifelong friends. Yu Ra, a sincere woman, works as a claymation and puppet animator for TV shows. Su Bin, a carefree PV producer, frequently navigates romantic challenges due to his naivete. While they consistently provide support to each other, their connection has never taken a romantic turn. As the narrative progresses, the story delves into various forms of love, exploring the complexities of relationships.

Kwangki

Experiencing intense emotions, particularly anger, is often considered a privilege of youth. This drama explores the agony and fervor of gifted yet individualistic students studying advertising at a junior college. Aspiring to become an ad producer, Dong Wook establishes a student group called Ad-madness to unite with other talented peers who share his dream. Won Bin marked his return to the screen with a leading role in the drama Kwangki, earning recognition as a promising young actor and a teen heartthrob.

Tough Guy’s Love

In Tough Guy's Love, the dawn of the new millennium holds hope for love and human connections. Man Ho, haunted by his first love, finds his three sons distant from each other. Joon Tae, the eldest son, grapples with family expectations and carries the weight of a broken heart while striving to care for his wife and family. Hyun Tae, the second son, faces financial challenges that hinder his college dreams but perseveres, studying for a state law examination while working as a patrolman. Myung Tae, the troublemaker third son, clashes with Hyun Tae and resents his father's treatment of their mother. Myung Tae's heart leans towards Sang Ran, a tearoom hostess.

Won Bin achieved a significant breakthrough in 2000 with the drama. His portrayal as the rebellious youngest son in Kkokji showcased his acting skills, propelling him to the A-list of Korean performers. The success of the widely acclaimed drama solidified Won Bin's position as a prominent actor in the industry.

Friends

In 2002, Won Bin participated in the groundbreaking South Korea and Japan joint production drama, Friends. In the K-drama Tomoko, a Japanese saleswoman on a solo trip to Hong Kong, becomes a victim of purse-snatching. Mistakenly, she points out Ji Hoon, a young Korean man, leading to his arrest.

Despite the mix-up, Ji Hoon, out of kindness, takes her to dinner since she has lost all her money. In return, Tomoko agrees to model for his amateur film, sparking a magical and romantic two days. After parting ways and returning to their respective countries, Tomoko and Ji Hoon maintain their connection through emails, overcoming distance and obstacles. This drama is noteworthy as the first-ever television collaboration between Japan and South Korea, emphasizing that love transcends borders.

More about Won Bin

Won Bin married actress Lee Na Young on May 30, 2015, in a private ceremony held in a wheat field near an inn in Won's hometown, Gangwon Province in South Korea. Both belonging to the same talent agency, Eden 9, the couple reportedly began dating in August 2012, with the agency confirming their relationship in July 2013. A press release from Eden 9 on December 19, 2015, announced the birth of the couple's first child, a son.

In April 2008, Won Bin confirmed his starring in the film Mother, directed by Bong Joon Ho. Filming took place from September 2008 to February 2009, and the film was selected to compete in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. Subsequently, he starred in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, marking his final film appearance to date.

Won Bin's secretive and mysterious nature has left fans wondering if he will ever make a return to the big screen. One certainty, however, is that despite his absence from the public eye, he seems to defy the passage of time, showing no signs of aging. Even though it has been a decade since his starring role in The Man From Nowhere, recent photos of him suggest that the actor even after turning 47 hasn’t aged a single day.

