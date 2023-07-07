Won Heum of Korean duo Norazo announces marriage to non-celebrity girlfriend in handwritten letter

Norazo's Won Heum who sang OST for The Fiery Priest and Mr. Queen announced his marriage on his social media on July 6. Pegasus Market Singer Won Heum penned a handwritten letter to fans to share the news about his marriage plans with a non-celebrity girlfriend of 3 years.

Won Heum's Letter

"Hello, I am Jo Won Heum.

I would like to convey the good news to everyone who has always cared for me, despite my shortcomings. I became very comfortable and familiar with living as a single bachelor. However, I met a person who made me believe that I should be living as half a part of a pair. She and I grew close to have a good relationship based on Trust and love. We have also cared for and stayed by each other's side in happy times and difficult times.

I decided, I want to spend the rest of my life with this person and we have made up our minds and decided to get married in the coming August. I'd like to express my gratitude to Zo Bin who has silently supported me and congratulated me. Thanking my acquaintances, our loving Nora dream, and everyone who has supported me, I will do my utmost to show my best side. Since it's a hot summer day, I sincerely hope everyone takes care of themselves and becomes happier every day.

Thank You."

About Norazo

Norazo is a Korean musical duo who are popular for their fancy stages and comical lyrics. Norazo debuted in 2005, Zo Bin and Lee Hyuk were the two original members. However, after Lee Hyuk's departure from the duo in 2017, Won Heum filled his position in August 2019. Before joining Norazo Won Heum was a part of a trio called JAM for ten years with the stage name Yuan Qin and appeared in a short film called Second Dream in 2012. Norazo released an original soundtrack for the K-drama Pegasus Market of the same name and Our Neighbourhood Hero OST for the K-drama Fiery Priest. The duo also sang the OST Bong Hwana of Shin Hye Sun's comedy-drama Mr. Queen in 2020. They dropped their songs Buy Now Think Later and Vegetable in 2021 which are popular in Korea.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Do It Like That: TXT and Jonas Brothers drop summer track collab music video; Watch