Won Ji An to join Squid Game 2 as main female lead? Actress spotted at script reading; Netflix responds

Actress Won Ji An was spotted at the script reading session of Netflix' Squid Game 2 which was held last week, according to the reports. Won Ji An seems the last person to be cast in the show after Park Gyu Young and many other male actors. Netflix responded on Won Ji An's presence at the script reading session and if she actually join the team.

Won Ji An cast for Squid Game 2?

On June 28, Won Ji An was reportedly seen in the script reading session of Squid Game 2 around the 4th week of June. It is expected that her role will be bigger than that of Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Yoo Mi in season 1 of the Netflix hit. When asked about Won Ji An's role in the drama, Netflix responded that they can not confirm the rumors. When an actor gets cast in a film or a K-drama Hiin Entertainment makes an official post regarding the same and nothing is to be seen updated by Won Ji An's agency either.

About Won Ji An

Won Ji An is a 23-year-old actress who started her acting career in 2021 by debuting in Netflix's D. P. with a supporting role in episode 6. The actress landed her first lead role in the film A Year End Medley, In 2022, she also took the lead in Juvenile Delinquency seasons 1 & 2 alongside All Of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young. Won Ji An is currently appearing as the main lead for the K-drama Heartbeat with 2 PM's Ok Taecyeon which started airing on June 26.

About Squid Game 2

Netflix announced the casting of Squid Game 2 which includes new players Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun who will join the season 1 cast members Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Jun, Gong Yoo. The only confirmed female cast of Squid Game 2 is Park Gyu Young after a lot of speculation many female actresses joined the team. Mimicus actor Jo Yuri and Next Sohee's Kim Si Eun were rumored to join the cast, however, nothing has been confirmed and in the case of Won Ji Eun, Netflix has also replied that they can not confirm this.

