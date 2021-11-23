Won Jin Ah joins EXO’s D.O and Shin Ye Eun in the upcoming musical romance film ‘Secret’

On November 23rd, her agency Yuborn Company said, "It is true that Won Jin Ah will be appearing in the lead role in 'Secrets' which is a remake of the 2008 Taiwanese film of the same name”. Director Seo Yu Min, who made his debut with 'Recalled' starring Seo Yea Ji and Kim Kang Woo, will be directing the film.

Previously, Do Kyung Soo (D.O) confirmed the male lead role of Joo Gul Ryun in the original, and Won Jin Ah was selected as the female lead, played by Gye Run Mi. Shin Ye Eun took on the role of another female lead, which was larger than the original. 'Secret' began filming on November 17th.

Won Jin Ah was previously praised for her role in the popular fantasy Netflix series ‘Hellbound’ alongside Yoo Ah In. She has starred in ‘Melting Me Softly’, ‘Rain or Shine’, ‘She Would Never Know’ ,‘Life’ and ‘Just Between Lovers’.

Do Kyung Soo, also known by his stage name D.O, is best known as a member and one of the main vocalists of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. Apart from his group's activities, D.O. has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘Pure Love’ (2016), ‘My Annoying Brother’ (2016), ‘Positive Physique’ (2016), ‘Room No.7’ (2017), ‘100 Days My Prince’ (2018), ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’, and ‘Swing Kids’ (2018).

Shin Ye Eun played the role of Oh Jin in ‘Effect of a Finger Flick on a Break Up’ alongside Kang Tae Oh. Oh Jin is a school nurse at a middle school and has been dating Min Jae (Kang Tae Oh) for a long time. In the drama, she starts to reflect on their relationship, who she is as a person, and what is the meaning of love. The drama premiered on November 19.

ALSO READ: Jung Eunji and Choi Siwon starrer ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ to renew for 2nd season?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.