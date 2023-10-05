Wonder Girls’ Yubin and tennis player Kwon Soon Woo break up 5 months after confirming relationship

Wonder Girls was a girl group by JYP Entertainment which made their debut in 2007 with their single Irony. It was a five-member group Yeeun, Sunye, Sunmi, Hyuna, and Sohee. Hyuna departed from the group just a few months in and a new member Yubin was added to the team. It was confirmed in May that Yubin and Kwon Soon Woo had been dating.

Wonder Girls’ Yubin and tennis player Kwon Soon Woo break up

Former Wonder Girls member Yubin and professional tennis player Kwon Soon Woo were suspected to be dating when the idol attended the 2023 Davis Cup Finals held at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center and was later reported to be enjoying dinner with the tennis player back in February. Yubin’s agency rrrEntertainment confirmed the news and said that they cannot disclose much about the couple’s personal life. Reports of the couple’s break-up started circling when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos together. Her agency confirmed the news on October 5 and commented that it is true that they had broken up but they remain good friends who will keep cheering each other on.

More about Wonder Girls and Yubin

The group participated in their activities from 2007 to 2017. Member Sunmi departed the group in 2010 and was replaced by Hyerim. The legendary group is famously known for their songs like Tell Me and Nobody. The track Nobody also entered the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009. The group released their last single Draw Me in February 2017 to mark their 10-year anniversary.

Yubin has established her own agency rrr Entertainment She made her solo debut in 2018 with the single Lady. She entered the acting world with her first gig in OCN’s The Virus in 2013. The rapper also participated in Unpretty Rapstar season 2. In 2022 she took part in the shows The Last Survivor, Dating is Straight, and Queen of Ssireum.

Getting to know Kwon Soon Woo

Kwon Soon Woo is one of the top tennis players in South Korea. He participated in the national tennis team in the 32nd Summer Olympics in 2021 and recently won the 2023 Adelaide International 2 tournament in 2023.







ALSO READ: Wonder Girls’ Yubin confirmed to be dating 25-year-old popular tennis player Kwon Soon Woo