Wonder Girls’ Yubin confirmed to be dating 25-year-old popular tennis player Kwon Soon Woo
Wonder Girls’ 34-year-old member Yubin was seen on a date with tennis player Kwon Soon Woo, which they later confirmed recently. Read ahead to know more.
Key Highlight
-
Wonder Girls' Yubin confirmed relationship with 25-year-old tennis star Kwon Soon Woo
-
Yubin was spotted supporting her boyfriend during his match in February.
On May 22, a representative of Yubin's agency, Le Entertainment, said to a South Korean media outlet, "The two are indeed dating and they've just started their relationship. It is challenging to make a judgment about the artist's personal life in terms of the specifics (marriage, etc.). Yubin was previously said to have cheered on her boyfriend while watching the '2023 Davis Cup' Finals in February in Seoul at the Olympic Park indoor tennis court.
About Yubin and Kwon Soon Woo:
Yubin, a 1988-born second-generation K-Pop idol, was active as a member of Wonder Girls. She has achieved success with songs including ‘Tell Me’, ‘So Hot,’ and ‘Nobody.’ She started Le Entertainment after leaving JYP Entertainment, where she had spent 13 years working. She now leads a career as an artist and representative of the company. The top tennis player in Korea is Kwon Soon Woo, who was born in 1997. He received Tennis Korea's Player of the Year title three times in a row from 2019 to 2021. He is the first athlete from Korea to double up on the ATP Tour in singles.
Yubin’s activities:
Yubin asked, "Is this a dream or real life?" in a picture she shared on her personal Instagram profile on May 3 and captioned "I recently visited London at the invitation of Tottenham Hotspur and AIA Life Insurance." Yubin poses with Son Heung Min, who is smiling, in the published picture. She additionally visited different spots at Tottenham Arena and took pictures for verification. Sandara Park likewise posted an image taken with Son Heung Min on her Instagram profile, saying, "AIA Life coverage x Tottenham Hotspur, I was extremely blissful on the celebrity visit I took part in as a fan." What's more, Sandara Park took pictures with Tottenham players, for example, Harry Kane, Richarlison, and Dejan Kulusevski and delivered them. This Tottenham Hotspur ambassador event featured Sandara Park and Yubin in addition to CNBLUE's Kang Minhyuk, YouTuber Kim Jin Ja, Inadin, and model Shim So Young.
