In Wonder Trailer: Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello inspires all his songs; Reflects upon his musical journey

The trailer of Shawn Mendes' upcoming documentary In Wonder has released and it gives a glimpse at the singer's life off-stage. From his childhood to his relationship with Camila Cabello, the documentary will focus on the many aspects of his life.
Shawn Mendes in his documentary In WonderIn Wonder Trailer: Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello inspires all his songs; Reflects upon his musical journey
If Shawn Mendes' upcoming documentary film In Wonder is anything to go by, the singer has been head over heels for Camila Cabello long before their love story even began. The singer, who is in the spotlight of the Netflix documentary, reflects upon growing up to be a singer, his life following the fame and his love for the songstress. The trailer opens to a shirtless Shawn taking a shower before he reveals that he went through a phase where he would assure himself that he sings with no tension and his voice is strong and healthy. 

The trailer eventually takes fans through a few backstage moments and the thoughts that cross his mind when he sees the sea of fans through his 104-show tour. The documentary attempts to help fans understand Shawn the Musciain and Shawn the Regular Guy growing up. Snapshots of his childhood days, his struggles during the tour and his need to pretend to be a Superman for a little longer fill up the trailer before he finds his way to Camila. 

The Senorita crooner confesses that all the songs he's ever written have been about the former Fifth Harmony member. “Everything is about you,” he is heard saying when the camera focuses his lady love in the trailer. “My songs have always been about you...every song," he adds. 

Check out the trailer of In Wonder below: 

In Wonder releases on November 23. Are you excited to watch it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

