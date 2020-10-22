Wonderland: Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Gong Yoo and Choi Woo Sik starrer in talks to premiere on OTT platform

The highly anticipated South Korean movie Wonderland is expected to debut on Netflix. The film starring Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Gong Yoo and Choi Woo Sik is still in talks with the OTT platform.

We are updating our Netflix accounts for we hear that Wonderland is coming to OTT platform. The South Korean blockbuster in the making features a stellar star cast. Revolving around three couples, the movie stars Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei, Choi Woo Sik and Jung Yoo Mi in the lead. While the film is bound to release in Korea, it has been reported that the production house is in talks with Netflix to release the movie on the platform internationally.

According to AllKPop, a representative from the Netflix Korea said, "It's true that it is under discussion, but nothing is confirmed." The movie will stream everywhere except China and Korea. We have our fingers crossed! The movie has been in the spotlight for it marks director Kim Tae Yong's first movie in 9 years. The filmmaker last worked on the movie Late Autumn in 2011.

As for the plot, Start-Up star Suzy and Record of Youth actor Park Bo Gum will be seen playing a couple in their 20s, while Parasite star Choi Woo Shik is paired with Kim Ji‑young: Born 1982's Jung Yu Mi star who coordinate the Wonderland while Goblin alum Gong Yoo and Late Autumn star Tang Wei essay the role of a couple in their 40s.

A few posters of the movie, showcasing Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo, were released. Check it out here: Seo Bok: Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum raise curiousity for the film with intriguing posters; Release month CONFIRMED

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×