Wonderland poster: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik and more are connected through stimulated services in sci-fi film

Wonderland is a highly anticipated film as the star cast including Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and more come together for an intriguing story of love, loss, technology and more. The film will be hitting the South Korean theatres in June. The movie tells the story of a stimulated world through which people can connect with the ones they have lost.

Wonderland group poster featuring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei

On May 3, the group poster of the much-awaited film Wonderland was released. Park Bo Gum and Jung Yu Mi can be seen using technology to stay in touch with their loved ones with whom they can't anymore in real life. Bae Suzy, Tang Wei and Choi Woo Shik look longingly in front of them with sadness in their eyes. The caption in the poster reads, 'Would you like to connect?' See the poster below.

More about Wonderland

Wonderland will premiere on June 5 in South Korea. Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost.

Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events that take place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland.

Squid Game actor Gong Yoo will be making a guest appearance in Wonderland. The film is written and directed by Kim Tae Yong, who has also worked on projects like MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4, and On the Road, Two.

