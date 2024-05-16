Wonderland teaser and posters: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Tang Wei, Choi Woo Shik, and more live life governed by virtual reality service

Wonderland with a shiny ensemble cast of top stars Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Tang Wei, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi has become one of the most awaited movies of the year 2024.

The movie ahead of its June release, has dropped a brand new teaser letting fans a peek into the heartbreaking and messy lives of the lead characters along with some teary character posters adding to the excitement.

Wonderland service helps and later complicates the lives of Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Tang Wei, Choi Woo, Shik, and Jung Yu Mi in the movie teaser

Wonderland is set to have a theatrical release on June 5, 2024, and ahead of that, the movie has unveiled an intriguing teaser giving a glimpse into the lives of the lead characters.

The teaser begins as Tang Wei’s Bai Li is restored by Hyun Soo (Choi Woo Shik) and Hae Ri (Jung Yu Mi) using the virtual reality service Wonderland. It depicts Bai Li as desperate to save and meet her daughter who is alive unlike her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

We also see Jung In (Bae Suzy) who regularly talks to her boyfriend Tae Joo (Park Bo Gum) through the service. However, things become complicated when her real boyfriend who was bedridden surprisingly wakes up. Tae Joo and Jung In find it hard to return to the status quo, and further he finds it hard to fit in life as he still suffers from brain damage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hyun Soo and his senior Hae Ri try their best to help people meet their lost loved ones through Wonderland. However, towards the end of the teaser, we see circumstances worsen as the distinction between reality and virtual collides.

Watch Wonderland's new teaser here:

Wonderland unveils new tear-jerking character posters

Wonderland also unveiled new distorted character posters featuring the lead characters and depicting their selves.

Bae Suzy's Jung In and Park Bo Gum's Tae Joo appear emotional in their posters, suggesting a poignant love story. Choi Woo Shik's Hyun Soo gazes into the distance with determination to contribute to the development of Wonderland, while Jung Yu Mi's Hae Ri looks towards the future with hope. Tang Wei wears a determined expression and a slight smile, hinting at her intention to reunite with her daughter.

ALSO READ: Gong Yoo exudes warmth and looks endearingly at Tang Wei in new stills from upcoming movie Wonderland; see PICS