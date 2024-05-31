Wonderland’s Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy pose together at K-pop idols' favorite photo zone Music Bank stairs; see PICS

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy are gearing up for their first film together. The talented actors are leading the upcoming sci-fi romance Wonderland, which also features Choi Woo Shik, Tang Wei, Gong Yoo, and many others. Recently, the pair shared pictures clicked in front of the Music Bank stairs.

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy flaunt their photogenic faces in front of famous Music Bank stairs

On May 31, Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy made their guest appearance on the KBS music talk show The Seasons: Zico’s Artist’s this week’s episode. Amid their attendance, the stars found some time to have their pictures taken in front of the KBS Music Bank backstage stairs.

This place is known as the favorite photo zone of all K-pop idols and is often featured in many dance challenge videos by the groups. After Park Bo Gum and Suzy’s ‘couple’ photos, the stairs are now more iconic than ever.

See Park Bo Gum and Suzy posing in front of Music Bank stairs:

More about Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy's upcoming film Wonderland

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy's upcoming film Wonderland is gearing up for its theatrical release In South Korea on June 5. The sci-fi film revolves around a simulation called Wonderland, where people can reconnect with their loved ones with whom they can't interact anymore in the real world.

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy respectively play the role of Tae Ju and Jeong In, a young couple in love. However, when Tae Ju falls into a deep coma, Jeong In’s life turns upside down. With the hope of rekindling their bond, she turns to Wonderland.

On the other hand, this film also stars Choi Woo Shik as Hyun Soo, who with Harry (played by Jung Yu Mi) oversees the events that occur in the simulation. They meticulously work together to ensure a seamless system in Wonderland.

In addition, Gong Yoo makes a cameo as Seong Jun, a man in his 40s, who also visits Wonderland after losing his wife Bai Li (played by Tang Wei) in the real world.

Though heart-wrenching reunions combined with romance and sci-fi elements Wonderland promises to gift viewers with something new.

The film has been directed by Kim Tae Yong, who earlier helmed Late Autumn (2010) and Family Ties (2006). Notably, he is married to the popular Chinese actress Tang Wei, who plays the role of Bai Li in Wonderland.

