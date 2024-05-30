Wonderland's Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy preview enviable chemistry on The Seasons: Zico’s Artist ahead of guest appearance; see PICS

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy are all set for the theatrical release of their new sci-fi film Wonderland. Ahead of its premiere, the lead actors will make a special appearance on The Seasons: Zico’s Artist. The preview pics for the upcoming episode of this late-night music talk show have been unveiled.

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy preview synergy in photos for The Seasons: Zico's Artist's this week's epsiode

On May 29, The Seasons: Zico’s Artist shared the preview pics, delivering insights into the guests who will appear on this week’s episode. Among those are, Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy who will soon be seen on the big screen together for their new film Wonderland.

In the preview photos for The Seasons: Zico’s Artist, the gorgeous on-screen couple exudes enviable synergy, hinting at their chemistry to be witnessed in the upcoming film.

On this day, the photos also delivered a sneak peek into Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy’s musical performance which will be seen once the episode is released.

See preview pics for Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy's guest appearance on The Seasons: Zico's Artist:

More about Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy starrer upcoming film Wonderland

Wonderland is a sci-fi film with a unique concept of a stimulated world where people can reconnect with their deceased loved ones. Alongside Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy, Choi Wo Shik, and Tang Wei will also lead this film. Scheduled to release on June 5 in South Korea, this film also boasts its star cast with Gong Yoo’s cameo role.

More about The Seasons: Zico's Artist

The Seasons is a popular KBS musical talk show, and its first episode premiered on February 5, 2023.

This is the first show to follow a format based on actual four seasons. Before Zico, four MCs hosted The Seasons including the first host Jay Park for the last spring, Choi Jung Hoon for the following summer, the fall segment hosted by AKMU, and then in the winter, Lee Hyori followed suit.

Zico’s Artist became the successor of Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet for this 2024 summer. Till now, many A-list K-pop celebrities have already attended his show including singer-actor Rain, KISS OF LIFE’s Natty, rapper Crush, EXO’s D.O, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, soloist Bada, MAMAMOO’s Solar, and more.

For this week’s The Seasons: Zico’s Artist, many others will make special appearances. Among those are, the nine-piece boy band ZEROBASEONE, two-member Korean rock band PEPPERTONES, and comedian Hwang Je Seong.

