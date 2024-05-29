Wonderland's Park Bo Gum confirms appearance on Jang Do Yeon’s talk show Salon Drip 2; looks handsome in preview PICS

Park Bo Gum, the beloved South Korean actor who is known to captivate audiences with his acting and striking visuals has confirmed his appearance on the beloved talk show Salon Drip 2 hosted by Jang Do Yeon.

Park Bo Gum’s Salon Drip 2 episode will be released in early June on TEO’s YouTube channel. The actor looks handsome in preview pics of the upcoming episode.

Wonderland's Park Bo Gum will be appearing on Salon Drip 2 on June 4

Park Bo Gum the star of the upcoming movie Wonderland will be appearing on the famous talk show Salon Drip 2 hosted by Jang Do Yeon on June 4, 2024, Tuesday. The episode of Park Bo Gum’s Salon Drip 2 will be released on TEO’s YouTube channel.

Along with the confirmation, TEO also posted preview photos from the upcoming episode with the Wonderland actor. Park Bo Gum looks breathtakingly handsome in the new pics and further seems to be having fun with Jang Do Yeon as he laughs heartily.

See the new pics featuring Park Bo Gum on Salon Drip 2 here:

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum’s upcoming sci-fi romantic movie Wonderland is set to release in theatres on June 5, 2024. Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei co-star in the movie. Additionally, Gong Yoo the beloved actor is also set to make a cameo in the movie.

Know more about Park Bo Gum’s upcoming movie Wonderland

The movie Wonderland is set in a world where people use a virtual reality service to connect with their loved ones whom they have lost. This service is called Wonderland, but it soon goes awry as the curtain between virtual and real begins to tear.

Park Bo Gum will be portraying Bae Suzy’s lover Tae Joo who has been in a coma for years. She then uses the Wonderland service to recreate him but one day he suddenly wakes up and finds himself in an unknown environment. The movie focuses on depicting the pain of separation, acceptance, and letting go.

Park Bo Gum is well known for K-dramas Record of Youth, Reply 1988, Love in The Moonlight and Encounter.

