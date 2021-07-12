Wonho and Weki Meki are the latest idols to join the fan platform UNIVERSE; Their planets will open on July 19

New content featuring Wonho and Weki Meki coming soon. Read on to find out.

It is heartening to see K-pop idols going out of their way to keep in touch with their fans during a global pandemic so as to retain and even strengthen their relationship with their fans. In a recent report by Naver TV entertainment, it is revealed that talented soloist Wonho and girl-group Weki Meki will join the global K-pop entertainment fan-interaction platform 'UNIVERSE'.

For those unversed, UNIVERSE is a fan interaction platform where fans can interact and engage with their favourite K-pop idols and get access to their exclusive content, firsthand. Currently, UNIVERSE houses Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, DRIPPIN, MONSTA X, Park Jihoon, Brave Girls, CIX, ASTRO, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, ATEEZ, GOT7's Youngjae, Oh My Girl, WJSN, WEi, EPEX and CRAVITY. With Wonho and Weki Meki joining UNIVERSE, the platform now houses 20 K-pop idols! Wonho and Weki Meki's planet will open on July 19 and fans can access exclusive content sequentially through each artist's planet!

Meanwhile, announced that he will be hosting an online and offline fan meeting titled, OHHOHO TRIP on August 7 and 8. The offline event will be held at the YES24 Live Hall, Seoul, while the online event will be broadcasted through Naver's VLIVE for fans to watch from the comfort and safety of their homes. Indian Wenees, please note that the online and offline event will be held on August 7 and 8 at 7 pm KST, which is 3:30 pm IST!

