Wonho announces 2021 online & offline fan meeting titled OHHOHO TRIP; To be held on THESE dates

Wonho is getting ready to meet his fans both online and offline later this summer! Read on to find out the details below.

Mark your calendars Wenee, because Wonho is coming! The talented soloist announced that he will be hosting an online and offline fan meeting titled, OHHOHO TRIP on August 7 and 8. The offline event will be held at the YES24 Live Hall, Seoul, while the online event will be broadcasted through Naver's VLIVE for fans to watch from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Wonho's official fan club representative confirmed via an official message and shared some important details about the fan meeting as well! Indian Wenees please note that the online and offline event will be held on August 7 and 8 at 7 pm KST, which is 3:30 pm IST! Wenees can enjoy a simultaneous online as well as offline fan meeting on August 8 as both events will be held at the same time. The offline event will be held following the Covid 19 government guidelines. Wenees, please ensure you book your tickets well in advance to not miss this special occasion.

Meanwhile, Wonho took Wenees by surprise by announcing the release of the teaser image of the lightstick. It’s a white and greyish lightstick, with a dome-like structure formed on the top. Six hexagonal pillars make the dome. The pillars are all crystal-clear, with some stars dots on top of them, which showcase the stars. The hexagons each have a letter of Wonho’s name and his symbol. Also, Wonho posted a selfie with his new lightstick!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Wonho releases teaser of his first official lightstick looking the prettiest; Posts a selfie with it too

Wenees, will you be attending Wonho's fanclub? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Wonho's fanmeeting? Wonho's fan meeting is held online and offline on August 7 and 8 at 3:30 pm IST.

Credits :Highline Entertainment

Share your comment ×