WONHO announces military enlistment for next month with letter to fans

Agency’s notice Highline Entertainment released a notice regarding WONHO ’s enlistment where they confirmed that he will enlist as a public service worker on 5 December, 2022 to fulfill his duty as a Korean citizen. They have asked for the fans’ warm love and support until the day WONHO finishes his service and is back in good health.

Soloist WONHO revealed that he will soon enlist for his mandatory military service on his official fancafe through a letter aimed at his fans, WENEE. Later on, his agency, Highline Entertainment, confirmed the same with a post.

WONHO’s letter

Writing a heartfelt letter to his fans WENEE, WONHO wrote about fulfilling his military duty. He spoke about the happy days that he has so far spent with his fans and his wish to look back on them. Moreover, WONHO informed them that he has prepared a lot for WENEE in advance as he leaves so that they won’t get bored and become happy while watching them. Further he asked them to wait for him until he returns as they spend their first Christmas without him. WONHO promised the fans to return on the same day when he first sang for them.

WONHO

Lee Hoseok, more widely known by his stage name Wonho, is a South Korean singer. After first debuting with MONSTA X, he began his solo career with first EP Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me, on September 4, 2020, following his departure from the group. Wonho has since released the second part of his first EP, 2 more EPs, two single albums, and one Japanese album.