WONHO confirms October comeback with teaser image for ‘Bittersweet’

According to Highline Entertainment on September 22nd, WONHO's second single 'Bittersweet' will be released in October. The day before, through the official social media handles, WONHO's 'Bittersweet' Coming Soon image was released. In the published image, 'Bittersweet' is rewritten in a font that feels luxurious on a background with a yellow and white gradation. The unique and mysterious mood of Coming Soon's image left a strong impression despite its simplicity, arousing curiosity about WONHO's new single.

In 2015, WONHO debuted in MONSTA X, a hip-hop boy group, with the release of their first extended play ‘Trespass’, on May 14, 2015. WONHO was a vocalist in the group and beginning in 2017 regularly participated in writing, composing and arranging songs for the group. In 2019, Starship Entertainment announced WONHO's departure from MONSTA X following allegations surrounding him. In 2020, WONHO signed with Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, as a solo artist on April 10. The agency announced that he would be promoting as a solo artist and producer going forward. Soon after, WONHO announced the release of his first solo EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’. On August 14, he then released the pre-release English-language single ‘Losing You’, along with its music video. ‘Losing You’ gained praise for showing Wonho's all-around musicality, including his vocals, participation in the songwriting, composing, and producing of the song. In 2021, WONHO released his second EP ‘Blue Letter’ on September 14, with the title track ‘Blue’. In 2022, Wonho made his comeback with his first single album ‘Obsession’ on February 16, with the title track ‘Eye On You’.