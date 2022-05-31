WONHO displays his elegant and divine visuals in new concept photos for upcoming album ‘Facade’

Highline Entertainment released the first concept photo of WONHO’s third mini-album 'FACADE' through the official social media handles on May 30th. In the first set of concept photos, WONHO drew attention at once by exuding a fatal mood with a more perfect visual and deep eyes on a dark background.

In particular, WONHO drew a warm response from global fans by showing off a sensual and alluring oriental beauty using not only modern reinterpreted hanbok costumes, but also props such as bows. WONHO, who drew the admiration of fans by showing off a dreamy mood and fantastic visuals in the previously

He is returning to the side of global fans with his third mini-album 'Facade' after 4 months. This album contains a total of 5 colorful songs written and composed by Wonho, including the title song 'CRAZY', heralding the birth of another well-made album. WONHO’s third mini-album 'Façade' will be released on various music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 13th.

WONHO is a South Korean singer under Highline Entertainment. He is a former member of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015. WONHO made his solo debut on September 4, 2020 with the EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’.

WONHO’s second part of his first EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us’ was released on February 26. Five songs from the EP debuted on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, occupying twenty percent of the entire World Songs chart for that week.

ALSO READ: BTS’ meeting with POTUS at the White House: Date, time, & US Senators debating over who’s the biggest ARMY

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.