Wonho & Kiiara negotiate the terms of love & breakup in new pop track, Ain't About You

Wonho is back with a new English track titled, Ain't About You feat 'Gold' singer, Kiiara

Almost a month and a half since he hosted his special live performance, WeNeedLove on March 28, Wonho is back with a new English single titled, Ain't About You in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Kiiara. Ain’t About You is the fifth track from Wonho’s sophomore studio album, Love Synonym Pt.2: Right For Us. For the unversed, Kiiara is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter. Her 2015 single Gold peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ain't About You is a catchy pop track, where our protagonists Wonho and Kiiara are negotiating the terms of love, relationships and breakup. The lyrics are very relatable to the young generation with verses like I need some space babe\ It's not you, it's me really, uh and Wish I could stroke your big ego\ But sorry not tonight or ever. Wonho's voice is so fluid and blends beautifully with the theme and the emotional core of the song. Kiiara's strong vocals are a highlight as well. The video is evocative and captures the visual beauty of the protagonists as well as the scenic beauty of the background well.

You can check out the music video below:

Wonho recently went on a private trip to South Korea's Jeju Island with his ex-MONSTA X bandmates Kihyun and I.M. The members were photographed at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport on the same flight, after enjoying a private trip together to Jeju island. Netizens criticised the media for invading the celebrity's privacy.

ALSO READ: WENEEDLOVE: Talented soloist Wonho is hosting a special live performance TODAY

Did you like Ain't About You? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×