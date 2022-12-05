WONHO officially enlists in the military, to serve as a Public Service Worker

Singer WONHO will officially begin his compulsory military service from today. He will enter the bootcamp on 5th December 2022 and will serve as a public service officer. Before that he will receive basic military training.

The agency stated’ “WONHO will do his best to faithfully fulfil his military duty during his alternative service period, and we ask for your warm support and interest in WONHO, who will return with a more mature and healthy appearance.”

The singer also posted a letter on his official fan cafe as he greeted the fans and asked them to wait for his return. WONHO said, “I am preparing many different things so WENEE (WONHO’s fanclub name) won’t get bored, so I hope you spend this time happily and waiting for the day we meet again.” He also said that he recalls the time when he first sang in front of the fans and would soon return again in a cool way.

About WONHO

South Korean musician WONHO is signed to Highline Entertainment. He was formerly a member of MonstaX, a boy group. He made his solo stage debut on September 4, 2020, with his first extended play, ‘Love Synonym Part 1: Right for me.’ Since then, WONHO has been consistently putting out new music. He is renowned for his physique and for being a celebrity who promotes exercise and healthy lifestyle choices.

While performing concerts in Asia and Europe, the actor enjoyed his final days with the public before enlisting. Wishing the actor a healthy and safe return!