WONHO releases a sweet and groovy highlight medley for his upcoming album ‘Blue Letter’

On September 13, WONHO dropped an enchanting and soft highlight medley for his upcoming album ‘Blue Letter’ and we just cannot stop listening to it! WONHO uses an innovative way of introducing the album to his fans- by singing the irresistible hooks of all the songs; giving the fans as if he was serenading and it is truly heartwarming. Each song is crafted extremely beautifully from the intro instrumental to the ending words. The album is set to drop on September 14th so mark your calendars!

On September 13th, his agency Highline Entertainment revealed three things to look forward to for WONHO's second mini-album 'Blue Letter'. Wonho made an album by comparing the disconnected situation due to the pandemic to a blue wave, and he took part in all the songwriting and contained his true story. He radiated a variety of charms through the previously released concept teaser image. The music video for the title song 'BLUE' presents a different atmosphere than before with colored lenses and strong makeup.

WONHO is expected to show further growth as he participates in writing, composing, and producing all the songs of 'Blue Letter'. The title song 'Blue' is a pop dance song that harmonizes well with the grooves of guitar, bass, and drums, and contains a bright and hopeful message.

WONHO is a talented singer under Highline Entertainment. He is a former member of South Korean boy group Monsta X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015. Wonho made his solo debut on September 4, 2020 with the EP Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me.

What did you think of the highlight medley? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.