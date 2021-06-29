  1. Home
Wonho releases teaser of his first official lightstick looking the prettiest; Posts a selfie with it too

Check out how pretty Wonho's official lightstick looks here!
70413 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 12:22 pm
Teaser image for Wonho's official lightstick Wonho official lightstick teaser image.
Wenees can finally flaunt their love for Wonho as the singer revealed the first look of his official lightstick today! Wonho, a former member of MONSTA X, embarked on a solo career in 2019, and released his first-ever solo release, an English single titled ‘Losing You’ which was a pre-release of his album Love Synonym Pt. 1: Right for Me. Wenees (Wonho’s fandom name) had been waiting a long time for the singer-songwriter-producer to release his own lightstick and they’re ecstatic to see that it’s finally here! 

 

Today, Wonho’s agency, Highline Entertainment, released the teaser image of the lightstick. It’s a white and grayish lightstick, with a dome-like structure formed on the top. Six hexagonal pillars make the dome. The pillars are all crystal-clear, with some stars dots on top of them, which showcase the stars. The hexagons each have a letter of WONHO’s name and his symbol.

 

Check out the image Highline Entertainment posted below: 

 

 

 

To hype up Wenees and show him his love, Wonho also posted selfies with the lightstick switched on and it definitely looks pretty. 

 

Take a look at Wonho’s selfies below: 

 

Wonho recently joined an American agency called Intertwine, that focuses on promoting Asian acts, alongwith MONSTA X. Starship Entertainment, MONSTA X’s former agency, announced Wonho’s departure from the group when the singer was accused of false drug charges, in October 2019. In March 2020, it was informed that after thorough investigations, Wonho had been cleared of all allegations as they all turned out to be false. 

 

The singer’s latest release was the music video for Ain’t About You, from his second EP titled Kiiara, in May 2021. 

 

Also Read: MONSTA X and Wonho sign with new label by Eshy Grazit for international promotion

 

How do you like Wonho’s official lightstick? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Anonymous 20 hours ago

I can't wait to be able to get it, it's so pretty!!

Anonymous 21 hours ago

It's really pretty I cannot wait to get one.

Anonymous 23 hours ago

The lightstick is so pretty! Hope they'll announce when it will be available soon because I can't wait to have it!

Anonymous 23 hours ago

it's so pretty!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Fans love Wonho's new lightstick! It's so pretty and elegant.

Anonymous 1 day ago

I am so excited for Wonho's light stick and I think it's absolutely beautiful!!! I can't wait for him to be able to tour so that I can wavw my Wonho light stick proudly and sing along with his beautiful voice. He is just dynamic on stage and I miss seeing him live.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Wahhhh!! The lightstick is so pretty! We need to name it