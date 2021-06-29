Wonho releases teaser of his first official lightstick looking the prettiest; Posts a selfie with it too

Check out how pretty Wonho's official lightstick looks here!

Wenees can finally flaunt their love for Wonho as the singer revealed the first look of his official lightstick today! Wonho, a former member of MONSTA X, embarked on a solo career in 2019, and released his first-ever solo release, an English single titled ‘Losing You’ which was a pre-release of his album Love Synonym Pt. 1: Right for Me. Wenees (Wonho’s fandom name) had been waiting a long time for the singer-songwriter-producer to release his own lightstick and they’re ecstatic to see that it’s finally here!

Today, Wonho’s agency, Highline Entertainment, released the teaser image of the lightstick. It’s a white and grayish lightstick, with a dome-like structure formed on the top. Six hexagonal pillars make the dome. The pillars are all crystal-clear, with some stars dots on top of them, which showcase the stars. The hexagons each have a letter of WONHO’s name and his symbol.

Check out the image Highline Entertainment posted below:

[NOTICE]

WONHO OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK

COMING SOON 자세한 내용은 공식 팬카페를 통해 확인해 주세요 https://t.co/66xFieQ8jS#원호 #WONHO pic.twitter.com/ipvMSvimLZ — WONHO Official (@official__wonho) June 29, 2021

To hype up Wenees and show him his love, Wonho also posted selfies with the lightstick switched on and it definitely looks pretty.

Take a look at Wonho’s selfies below:

Wonho recently joined an American agency called Intertwine, that focuses on promoting Asian acts, alongwith MONSTA X. Starship Entertainment, MONSTA X’s former agency, announced Wonho’s departure from the group when the singer was accused of false drug charges, in October 2019. In March 2020, it was informed that after thorough investigations, Wonho had been cleared of all allegations as they all turned out to be false.

The singer’s latest release was the music video for Ain’t About You, from his second EP titled Kiiara, in May 2021.

Also Read: MONSTA X and Wonho sign with new label by Eshy Grazit for international promotion

Credits :News1

