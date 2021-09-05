WONHO’s upcoming album ‘Blue Letter’ is on its merry way to the fans

Soloist WONHO is gearing up for a mesmerising comeback and the fans cannot keep calm. The singer is releasing his second mini-album called ‘Blue Letter’ which is also his first Korean comeback and a series of content has been shared ahead of its release.

Starting with a coming soon poster, the theme was set to blue according to the name of the album.

This was followed by a schedule where the upcoming concept images, tracklist, spoiler live, 2 teasers and a highlight medley were scheduled ahead of the album release date.

WONHO then shared the first set of concept photos that see him in a tennis outfit throwing a ball in the air, a lemon-coloured suit on a beach, and 2 black and white images where he is lying down on the grass, a clean white shirt on him, staring right at the camera.

The second set of concept images arrived right on time with a much more colourful vibe to them as WONHO can be seen sitting among waves crashing on a shore in a diving outfit. Donning a pink suit, WONHO is taking care of a tiny fish in its pond in 2 other images while the last one shows him in a flowery shirt, hands stained with blue paint.

The final set of concept images are right up the fans’ alley as the artist is flaunting his enviable physique in a fleece overthrow, posing under a sheer umbrella, his sculpted abs on display. WONHO’s muscular fit is further flaunted as he lies down with a curious expression on his face, camera in hand, ready to click away. He is curled up among blue balloons and gazing with his shoulder exposed in the other 2 images.

‘Blue Letter’ will release on September 14 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

