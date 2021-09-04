Wonho shares mesmerising concept photos for upcoming mini album 'Blue Letter'
WENEEs, get ready, Wonho is coming to bless us with brand new music! On August 20 at midnight KST, Wonho announced the release of his new mini-album 'Blue Letter'. This will be Wonho’s first Korean comeback since the release of 'Love Synonym Pt. 2: Right for Us' in February. As his 'Love Synonym' EPs were released as two parts (Pt. 1: Right for Me and Pt. 2: Right for Us), 'Blue Letter' is described as Wonho’s “second mini-album.”
Previously, Wonho announced the schedule for his second mini-album 'Blue Letter'. On Monday, September 6, Wonho will unveil the official tracklist for 'Blue Letter'. On September 8, Wonho will reveal Spoiler Live. On September 9 and 12, Wonho will share the official teasers for the music video. On September 13, Wonho will unveil the Highlight Medley and finally, on September 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) Wonho will release the mini-album 'Blue Letter'.
Wonho looks mesmerising in the new 'moonlight bathed' concept photos. In one photo, Wonho can be seen sitting by the ocean wearing a pensive expression on his face. In the second photo, Wonho is seen sporting a salmon pink jacket posing with a fishbowl. In another photo, Wonho is seen giving a piercing gaze to the camera. He looks striking in all the concept photos.
You can check out the concept photos below:
[#WONHO]
WONHO 2ND MINI ALBUM
<Blue Letter>
2021.09.14 6PM(KST)
CONCEPT PHOTO 2#원호 #Blue_Letter pic.twitter.com/sanVqQlCkz
— WONHO Official (@official__wonho) September 4, 2021
