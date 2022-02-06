WONHO unleashes his mysterious alter ego in the concept photos for ‘Obsession’

Highline Entertainment, the agency, posted the first concept photos of WONHO's first single 'Obsession' on the official social media handles on February 5th. In the published photo, Wonho in jeans and sleeveless top poses is in a dynamic pose. In particular, the shape of the wolf reflected with WONHO's shadow and the rough feeling that the focus is not clear maximized the dreamy sensibility and caught the eye.

Another black-and-white image created a more mysterious atmosphere as if looking through a broken mirror at Wonho, who is radiating intense eyes, stimulating curiosity about the story the new album will contain. WONHO announces a splendid comeback with his first single 'Obsession' in 5 months after his 2nd mini album 'Blue Letter' released in September 2021.

WONHO is a South Korean singer under Highline Entertainment. He is a former member of the South Korean boy group Monsta X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015. Wonho made his solo debut on September 4, 2020 with the EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’.

On August 14, WONHO released the pre-release English-language single ‘Losing You’, along with its music video. ‘Losing You’ gained praise for showing Wonho's all-around musicality, including his vocals, participation in the songwriting, composing, and producing of the song. The album was released on September 4 with the title track ‘Open Mind’, accompanied by a music video. Wonho had his debut showcase the same day, hosted through V Live.

WONHO, who has captured many listeners by demonstrating his outstanding musical ability with 'Blue Letter', who participated in writing, composing, and producing all songs, is eagerly anticipating the solid musicality that he will show with 'Obsession'.

