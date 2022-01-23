WONHO unveils a celestial concept teaser for the upcoming single album ‘OBSESSION’

On January 21st, Highline Entertainment released a surprise image of WONHO's comeback through the official social media handles. According to the image, WONHO is returning with his first single 'OBSESSION' which is expected to receive a lot of attention from global fans as it is Wonho's first single since his debut.

In particular, the circle surrounding the moon in the image of Coming Soon, with the vast universe as the background, met with elaborate lines, reminiscent of pupils, and attracted attention. The feeling of being sucked in like a black hole and the mysterious and dreamy mood also amplified the curiosity about Wonho's unique charm through 'OBSESSION'.

WONHO swept various global charts with his first mini-album PART.2 'Love Synonym #2: Right for Us' and his second mini-album 'Blue Letter' last year. In addition, he won the 'AAA Best Musician' and 'Male Solo Artist' awards at the '2021 Asia Artist Awards' and '2021 Hanteo Music Awards', respectively, solidifying their position as an irreplaceable 'global trend'.

WONHO is a South Korean singer under Highline Entertainment. He is a former member of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015. Wonho made his solo debut on September 4, 2020 with the EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’. WONHO's second EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us’ was released on February 26. Five songs from the EP debuted on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, occupying twenty percent of the entire World Songs chart for that week.

