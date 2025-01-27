Woo Bin and Suzy’s All The Love You Wish For faces production trouble as director changes; Know more

All The Love You Wish For is an upcoming South Korean series starring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy in the leading roles. However, the K-drama is facing production troubles as the director, Lee Byung Hun, has decided to step down from the show. The plot of the series follows a woman who finds a magic lamp and the genie grants her 3 wishes.

On January 27, 2025, the media outlet Edaily reported that the director Lee Byung Hun of the upcoming series All The Love You Wish For parted ways with the production last year. The director cited personal reasons for doing so. Moreover, a representative of the production team also confirmed the news.

They revealed that Ahn Gil Ho, the director of The Glory, joined the production as the replacement in July 2024 to assist in completing the filming. The representative stated that they could not provide specific details about the timing or reasons for Lee Byung Hun's departure. Filming for the series wrapped in late October 2024, and post-production is now in progress, with the premiere scheduled for later this year.

The production team explained that All The Love You Wish For involves extensive technical work, including CGI, and emphasized their dedication to creating a high-quality project. A team of experts from various fields has collaborated to deliver what they hope will be one of the year's standout productions.

Advertisement

The show is written by Kim Eun Sook, who has previously also worked on The Glory, A Gentleman's Dignity, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, The Heirs, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

The plot of the series follows a Genie, played by Kim Woo Bin, who has been stuck inside a lamp for a long time. As he is left for punishment, the Genie has a lot of emotional outbursts, ranging from sudden anger to sadness. One day, Ga Young comes across a lamp, which leads her to free the genie. The act grants her three wishes.

The upcoming show is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes and will be aired via the South Korean network, tvN. However, the confirmed date of release has not been revealed yet and it is expected to premiere sometime around 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘I love beautiful things’: Byeon Woo Seok addresses Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘confession’ and compliments his visuals