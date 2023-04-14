Woo Do Hwan and Squid Game’s Lee Yoo Mi in talks as leads for It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’s writer’s next

On April 14th, an official from 'Keyeast' said, "Woo Do Hwan has been offered a role in the new drama 'Mr. Plankton'. It is one of the works being reviewed."

Mr. Plankton:

'Mr. Plankton' is a variety romantic comedy genre. Like Plankton, it depicts the stories of those who are floating without being able to connect anywhere or with anyone. It is known that Woo Do Hwan was offered the role of 'Hae Jo', the main character. He has nothing and his heart is empty. He dreams of a brilliant future away from the boring world. The screenplay for 'Mr. Plankton' was written by Cho Yong. He wrote ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay' and 'Jugglers'. Hong Jong Chan, producer of 'Link', 'Juvenile Justice' and 'Life', will be directing the drama.

Woo Do Hwan:

Woo Do Hwan is appearing in the MBC-TV Friday and Saturday drama 'Joseon Attorney'. He announced his successful comeback after being discharged from the military. He made his mark with the role of 'Kang Han Su' with a sense of justice and warmth. He is also ahead of the release of Netflix's 'Hounds'. He will be playing the role of 'Geon Woo'. He used to be a boxing prospect, but because of debt, he jumped into the loan business. He is a person who faces a new life as a bodyguard.

Lee Yoo Mi:

Lee Yoo Mi was offered the role of Jo Jae Mi, a woman who gave unlimited love to a man who couldn't find the meaning of life, and wanted to be a family. Expectations are high for the unusual romance chemistry between Lee Yoo Mi and Woo Do Hwan. Lee Yoo Mi appeared in the films Park Hwa Young and Young Adults, leaving a presence with a unique atmosphere and immersive acting skills. In 2021, she became Ji Young, a participant with a sad story who risked her life to challenge an extreme game in the Netflix drama 'Squid Game', delicately expressing the weight and wounds of her life, leaving a strong impression on viewers around the world. As a result, she is continuing her global journey by winning the Guest Actress Award at the 74th Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards, the most prestigious award in the US broadcasting industry last year.

