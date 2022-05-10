Woo Do Hwan and WJSN’s Bona to lead webtoon based historical romance drama ‘Joseon Lawyer’?

On May 9, Woo Do Hwan was cast in the role of Kang Han Soo, the main character in the new drama ‘Joseon Lawyer'. King Kong by Starship, announced that "Bona received an offer to appear in the webtoon based drama and is considering it." ‘Joseon Lawyer’ is based on Gyeongguk War, but it is a fictional story.

'The Joseon Lawyer', based on a webtoon of the same name, is a refreshing and warm story of Kang Han Soo, a self-righteous lawyer who causes planned lawsuits and uses even the minds of defenseless victims, unexpectedly growing into a true lawyer with a sense of justice as he is soon revered as the people's solver, benefactor, and eventually a hero.

It contains the process of completing the law to limit the power abused by evil deeds, and the people who are unjust because they do not know the laws and writings and the protagonists who help them together bring down the unruly powers.

It is a complex genre fusion historical drama that contains romance genres, revenge, and legal heroes. There have been many historical dramas set in the Joseon Dynasty, but it adds novelty in that it is a genre of court fiction.

Woo Do Hwan plays Kang Han Soo, the best invincible lawyer in Hanyang. He is knowledgeable about the law, has the ability to dazzle the crowd, and is a man of demonic character who is the object of envy by many. Kang Han soo defends and plays with the law for revenge, but gradually becomes the people's spokesperson and hero.

WJSN’s Bona was offered the role of the female lead, Lee Yeon Joo. She is a person who commissions and helps people receive justice in order to exact her revenge on the nefarious system.

