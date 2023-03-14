Woo Do Hwan and WJSN's Bona look at each other adoringly in latest Joseon Attorney poster

‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ fame Woo Do Hwan will be seen alongside WJSN member Bona in MBC’s latest upcoming drama 'Joseon Attorney'. The drama will premiere on March 31, 2023. Woo Do Hwan will be playing the role of Kang Han soo, a shrewd attorney in Joseon era who is known for his manipulative traits. WJSN’s Bona on the other hand will play the role of Lee Yeon Joo, a benevolent young woman who has a strong love for her people. She lives in disguise to achieve something that cannot be disclosed in front of others. Things get interesting when Bona’s double life gets intertwined with the shrewd charm of Woo Do Hwan.

Poster release

In a latest update, MBC unveiled a refreshing poster for Joseon Attorney where WJSN’s Bona and Woo Do Hwan can be seen adoringly looking at each other. Dressed in traditional Korean attires, the two protagonists of the show are seen standing against the exquisite backdrop of an ancient settlement that is nestled amongst lush green mountains. While everything that has been revealed so far about the storyline of Joseon Attorney hints towards deception and disguise, this poster implies the presence of some romance that ensues alongside legal battles in an ancient setting.

Woo Do Hwan is a 30-year-old South Korean actor who is known for playing some very memorable characters like Jo Eun Seob and Jo Yeong in 2020 K-drama ‘King: Eternal Monarch’ and Kwon Si Hyeon in 2018 youth melodrama ‘Tempted’. The actor rose to international fame with his double role in King: ‘The Eternal Monarch’. In the aforementioned drama, Woo Do Hwan brilliantly portrayed two polar opposite characters and was praised for the same. Soon after the release of King:The Eternal Monarch, Woo Do Hwan had successfully cemented his image as a promising actor.

WJSN member Bona has been a part of a fair few dramas but her claim to fame was her role in Twenty-five Twenty-one where she played the role of a national athlete, a well-accomplished fencer Ko Yu Rim. The drama was a huge success and was praised for its actors' lifelike portrayal of their respective characters.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: South Korean movie Guns and Talks to be remade into a Netflix original series, filming to begin in late 2023