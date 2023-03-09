Woo Do Hwan shows a wicked side and WJSN’ Bona lives a double life in Joseon Attorney’s second trailer

A second trailer to MBC’s upcoming historical drama Joseon Attorney has just been released. The trailer takes a deeper dive into WJSN’s Bona and Woo Do Hwan’s lives. As Bona tries her best to balance her double lives, Woo Do Hwan can be seen being his undisguised wicked self. Joseon Attorney will be released later this month on March 31, 2023. Set against the backdrop of the Joseon era, the drama will follow a manipulative attorney and a princess who is seeking revenge.

Joseon Attorney (2023)

Joseon Attorney is an upcoming MBC drama starring Woo Do Hwan and WJSN member Bona. Bona was recently seen in tvN’s Twenty-five Twenty-one. The show revolves around a wicked attorney Kang Han Su who has mastered the art of using people’s emotions to his professional advantage. 'Joseon Attorney' will follow a theatrical trajectory of character development where Kang Han Su’s wicked nature transforms into a compassionate one. In 'Joseon Attorney', Bona will be seen playing the role of Yi Yun Ju, a princess who seeks revenge.

Watch the second trailer for Joseon Attorne

WJSN’s Bona

Kim Ji Yeon, better known by her stage name Bona, is a South Korean singer and actress who debuted as a part of K-pop group WJSN in early 2016. Apart from her activities as a singer, she has also been part of some dramas. The first show where Bona made an appearance was on KBS’ 2017 drama ‘Hit The Top’. Bona was recently appreciated for her brilliant portrayal of well-accomplished fencer Ko Yu Rim in 2022 K-drama 'Twenty-five Twenty-one'. Now that Bona has successfully worked her way up to establishing herself as a promising actress, it will be interesting to see her in a lead role in MBC’s 'Joseon Attorney'.

Woo Do Hwan

Woo Do Hwan has been a part of a variety of K-dramas including the likes of 'Save Me', 'Mad Dog', 'My Country: The New Age' and many more. The dramas that truly contributed to his contemporary fame and recognition are 'Tempted' and 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. His roles in the latter mentioned shows were loved by audiences worldwide and cemented his image as a brilliant actor. It will be interesting to see his role in Joseon Attorney alongside WJSN’s Bona this March.

