Woo Do Hwan will celebrate his return from the military with a lead role in the action noir drama ‘Hounds’

On October 2, Woo Do Hwan will appear in the Netflix original 'Hounds'. Based on the webtoon of the same name, 'Hounds' is a noir action film that tells the story of three men who are entangled in debt and try to get out of debt. Kim Joo Hwan, who directed the movies 'Youth Police' and 'Lion', wrote the script himself.

Woo Do Hwan enlisted in the recruit training center of the 15th Division of the Army in Hwacheon-gun, Gangwon-do on July 6, last year. He is known to be on vacation before being discharged from military service ahead of his discharge in January next year. Attention is focused on the new synergy that Woo Do Hwan and Kim Joo Hwan, who worked together in the previous work 'Lion', will create in 'Hounds'.

He took his last vacation before being discharged from the military, expressed his feelings. Woo Do Hwan wrote on his Instagram on the 1st, "Thank you for being a friend and being a family member. Maeng-ho!" and posted a photo.

This is a picture of Woo Do Hwan in military uniform saluting with a dignified posture. The sergeant rank badge attached to Woo Do Hwan's chest draws attention. The still sculptural beauty catches the eye. Woo Do Hwan, who enlisted in July last year, recently took his last vacation. He is scheduled to be discharged from the military without returning, and his discharge date is January 5, 2022.

Woo Do Hwan, born July 12, 1992, is a versatile actor, best known for his roles in television series, such as ‘Save Me’ (2017), ‘Mad Dog’ (2017), ‘Tempted’ (2018) and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020). His double role in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ gave him skyrocketing success and popularity. Jo Young, the strict bodyguard and Jo Eun Seop, the easy-going and funny public service worker.

