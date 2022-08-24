Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona and Cha Hakyeon confirmed as leads for MBC’s new drama ‘Joseon Lawyer’

Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona and Cha Hakyeon come to the small screen with the fusion historical drama 'The Joseon Lawyer' which is the story of a foreign lawyer who takes revenge on the enemy who killed his parents. It started with revenge, but it is planned to depict the growth story of the protagonist who gradually becomes a real lawyer for the people. In particular, it adds novelty in that it deals with the story of a lawyer in the Joseon Dynasty, unlike historical dramas that mainly consisted of royal stories.

Woo Do Hwan, who established himself as a rising star at once by making strong eyebrows in the dramas 'Save Me' and 'Mad Dog', solidified his position as a leading actor through 'My Country' and 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. Woo Do Hwan, who has been loved for his strong eyes and stable acting, is attracting attention as he is portrayed as Kang Kang Soo, a foreign lawyer with a magical charm in ‘The Joseon Lawyer'.

WJSN’s Bona, who showed her perfect character in 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One', takes on the role of Lee Yeon Joo, a princess who truly cares for the country and the people. Lee Yeon Joo is a woman of misfortune who faces an impossible love while hiding her true identity.

Cha Hakyeon, who imprinted her presence on the small screen through works such as 'Main' and 'Bad and Crazy', took on the role of Yoo Ji Seon, a judge of the Han Seongbu and the third-generation reader of Joseon's most prestigious family. Yoo Ji Sun is a person who strives for a fair judgment, and has a dream that cannot be achieved due to the gap between ideals and reality.

