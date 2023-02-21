Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona and VIXX’s Cha Hak Yeon’s Joseon Lawyer shares first poster

' Joseon Lawyer ' is an upcoming MBC historical drama starring Woo Do Hwan, WJSN member Bona and Cha Hak Yeon in the lead roles. On February 21, the drama confirmed its premiere date with the first poster teasing the complex story that awaits the viewers.

According to the poster released on February 21, ‘Joseon Lawyer’ will premiere on March 31 on MBC TV and air at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST). The poster shared a look at the story that awaits in the show with a boat taking centre stage through which the sun can be seen shining through. The words ‘My revenge will become the justice of this world’ are sprawled on the poster vertically.

About Joseon Lawyer

The story is based in the Joseon Dynasty where a young boy named Kang Han Soo, played by Woo Do Hwan sets out to take revenge for the death of his parents. He starts off as an undutiful lawyer who issues lawsuits with determined results and fake promises that somehow manage to fool the common public and turn him into their hero. Over time, after gaining more experience he starts to realise his mistake and turns into an honourable lawyer seeking rightful justice with expertise in civil law, commercial law, and criminal law.

As a skilled Joseon-era man, he turns the situation to his advantage until he comes across Princess Lee Yeon Joo, played by WJSN’s Bona, who deeply cares for the people of the Kingdom. She goes under disguise, living as So Won, in order to avenge her own father, the late King who left his work related to law unfinished. The two revenge-seekers are joined by Judge Yoo Ji Sun played by VIXX member Cha Hak Yeon who favours fair judgements. He is a high-ranking government official, a nobleman with a purpose and the third-generation only son of the most prestigious family in the Joseon Dynasty, making him a fabulous catch.

The show jumbles between the historical (saeguk), romance, revenge, action and legal genres, presenting an extremely anticipatory storyline.

