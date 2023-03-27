Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona, Cha Hak Yeon and more star in the group poster for new sageuk drama Joseon Attorney

On March 27th, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Joseon Attorney’ showed a group poster featuring Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona, and Cha Hak Yeon.

'Joseon Attorney’ depicts the story of a 'foreign branch' lawyer in the Joseon Dynasty who takes revenge on the enemy who killed his parents through trial. It is a delightful and exhilarating Joseon Dynasty court revenge action drama that shows that true revenge is valuable when doing righteous things and grows into a real lawyer for the people. In the poster released on this day, Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona, and Cha Hak Yeon, who are in the front, are shown, and even Shin Dong Mi and Lee Kyu Sung, who will play a fantastic team play with them, are gradually included.

The poster:

It is also interesting that the black and white mood and unique texture are added to create a strange atmosphere, and that the open sea and the roof of the palace are in contact. In the drama, Kang Han Soo (played by Woo Do Hwan), who has settled around Maponaru, is expected to do something unusual, such as sniping at the palace. The five characters perfectly digest the costumes that reveal their identity, each with a faint smile, and the exciting development they will make stimulates curiosity.

In 'Joseon Attorney', Woo Do Hwan's foreign branch Kang Han Soo masters all the laws, and starts a lawsuit for revenge without losing his composure and dignity anytime, anywhere. The phrase 'my revenge becomes the justice of the world' in the poster hints that there are various meanings in the revenge that Kang will unfold, making us look forward to the unpredictable flow of the drama. Shin Dong Mi and Lee Kyu Sung, who will add vitality to the drama together with the three, are expected to play the role of disassembly helpers as Hong, Lee Yeon Joo's nanny, and Dong Chi, a close friend of Kang Han Soo. Meanwhile, 'Joseon Attorney' will be broadcast for the first time at 9:50 PM KST on March 31st.

