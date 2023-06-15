Woo Do Hwan’s Bloodhounds hits 27.9 million viewing hours; Rises to no. 2 in Netflix’s non-English TV category

Bloodhounds rose to second place in the global top 10 TV category (non-English) on Netflix three days after its release, according to the Netflix Top 10 website on June 14th. not just in Korea, but also in Brazil, France, Mexico, and forty other nations, including lists of the top 10 countries. The story of two young men who risk their lives to fight the powerful forces of evil is called Bloodhounds. They are caught up in the world of private loans, where money comes before people's lives. To eliminate the evil people, they team up with a former loan shark and his young sidekick.

Popularity of Bloodhounds:

The limited series became a hit as soon as it was released as it combined all the right genres deliciously like action, drama, bromance and others. With no romantic aspect in the drama, it was spaced well with the right pacing of the story as it picks up right from the beginning. Being boxers, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are incredible fighters but as they come across who uses every weapon to win, they work on their skills in the duration of the story, which is realistic and gives viewers an understanding about them as people. The action sequences, villains, side characters and more have tied the story nicely. Park Sung Woong makes for a great evil character that is not attached to any morals or people and would rather achieve his goal that he worked hard for.

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi:

Woo Do Hwan's roles in the television dramas Save Me, Mad Dog, and Tempted My Country: the New Age are what made the actor famous He also acted in The King: Eternal Monarch and The Divine Fury. Lee Sang Yi is a singer, musical actor, and drama actor as well. He is best known for his roles in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Once Again, and Youth of May. He is most well-known as a singer because he was a member of the vocal group MSG Wannabe.

