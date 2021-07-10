Woo Mi Hwa joins the Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah starrer Seashore Village ChaChaCha

Woo Mi Hwa is the latest addition to the cast. Read on to find out.

If there is one drama, we are most excited about, it certainly is tvN's upcoming drama, Seashore Village ChaChaCha! Seashore Village ChaChaCha is the official remake of the Korean film Mr Hong! The romantic-comedy drama follows an unlikely romance between a dentist named Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Shik, known as Mr Hong in the village of Gongjin. Shin Min Ah will be playing Dr Yoon Hye Jin and Kim Seon Ho will be portraying the role of Hong Doo Shik aka Mr Hong!

We have many reasons to look forward to, Firstly, Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah aka 'the dimpled couple' pairing on-screen, secondly the fresh and lively storyline and finally, an amazing star cast featuring Lee Sang Yi, Gong Min Jung, Kim Young Ok, Jo Han Chul, In Gyo Jin, Lee Bong Ryun, Cha Chung Hwa, Lee Yong Yi, Shin Shin Ae, Kang Hyung Suk and EPEX's Baek Seung. We are happy to report that we have an exciting new addition to the team in the form of veteran actress Woo Mi Hwa!

The beautiful and talented actress has been confirmed to join the official star cast of the show, where she will be playing the role of Lee Myung Shin, Yoon Hye Jin's mother. While we aren't aware of further details, we are certainly looking forward to Woo Mi Hwa's interactions with her on-screen daughter Shin Min Ah and how that relationship unfolds on screen! Seashore Village ChaChaCha is scheduled to premiere in the second half of this year via tvN drama.

