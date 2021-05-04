An Woo Yeon confirmed to join Girl’s Day’s Minah & Kwon Hwa Woon in new mini drama Please Check the Event

An Woo Yeon will play the ex-lovers' travel guide, Seo Ji Kang. Read on to find out.

An Woo Yeon will be joining the cast of Please Check The Event starring Girl's Day's Minah and Kwon Hwa Woon. An Woo Yeon is best known for his performances in blockbuster dramas like Don’t Dare to Dream, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Let’s Eat 3. He was discharged from the military last year and has since starred in Mint Condition and Scripting Your Destiny.

In Please Check The Event, An Woo Yeon will be portraying Seo Ji Kang, the ex-lovers' travel guide. Seo Ji Kang is an essay writer who chooses to be a travel guide for couples in order to observe them for his writing. However, he gradually starts to develop feelings for Ha Song Yi, played by Minah and the three characters will find themselves in a love triangle.

Please Check The Event stars Girl's Day's Minah and Kwon Hwa Woon in MBC’s four-episode drama. Please Check the Event follows the story of an ex-couple who decide to fake a relationship to win a couples trip! Minah will play Ha Song Yi, who is quirky, lively and energetic. She is a good person at heart and true to her feelings. However, after her break up with her boyfriend she becomes a recluse and withdraws from her everyday life.

Kwon Hwa Woon will portray the role of Park Do Kyum, the leader and vocalist of an indie band. He is bashful and arrogant on the outside, but quite a romantic on the inside. His break up with Ha Song Yi has taken an emotional toll on him as well. It will be exciting to watch Kwon Hwa Woon after his recent appearance in Lee Seung Gi's Mouse.

