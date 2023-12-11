WOODZ announces military enlistment; pens heartfelt letter to fans
WOODZ announced that he would be enlisting in the military. The former X1 and UNIQ member shared a heartwarming letter with fans.
-
WOODZ announces his military enlistment as he writes a letter to fans
-
WOODZ will be commencing his military service from January 22, 2024
WOODZ announced that he would be enlisting in the military. He confirmed that he would be enlisting on January 22. WOODZ made his debut in 2014 as a part of the South Korean-Chinese band Uniq. Here is a look at what WOODZ shared with his fans about his enlistment.
WOODZ's military enlistment
On December 11, WOODZ penned a letter for his fans announcing his military enlistment. He wrote that he had something to share with MOODZ (his fans) directly. He then stated that he had been called by his country and would be serving in the military on January 22, 2024. To his fans, he said that for a moment, he will be a little farther away than WOODZ, and he will do his utmost in his military duty as not WOODZ, but as Cho Seung Youn before returning. He expressed his love further and said that it has been almost 10 years since he started as a musician and those years have been filled with the extremely precious and happy memories made together with MOODZ, so he is very grateful.
WOODZ promised to come back healthier and asked fans to stay happy and healthy without getting sick, wherever they are. Lastly, he thanked fans by saying, 'Thank you for always giving me strength and giving me more love than I deserve.'
More about WOODZ
WOODZ debuted as a part of the South Korean-Chinese group Uniq in 2014. He took part in the rap survival show Show Me The Money, following which he made his debut as a solo artist under the name Luizy. He also participated in Produce X 101. He also debuted as a member of X1 in 2019.
In 2020, he made a comeback as a solo artist with the EP Equal and the lead single Love Me Harder. He signed his contract with IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, in 2023. His latest release was in February, with the track Abyss.
