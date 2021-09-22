WOODZ confirms THIS to be the title for his 3rd mini album? Find Out

On September 22nd, WOODZ released a poster announcing the release of the 3rd mini album 'ONLY LOVERS LEFT' through the official social media channels. The poster shows the interior, which was revealed in a soft light in the middle of the dark night. The album will be released on October 5th at 2:30 PM IST.

In addition to the mysterious purple light, the red light with an intense atmosphere illuminates the quiet interior, creating an attractive space where warmth and coolness coexist. 'The road that never ends, the lights that go out, only the ones you love. It becomes the light that illuminates the destination and the new album name 'ONLY LOVERS LEFT', release date '2021. 10. 05. 6PM' was included. Like the title of the album, which means 'only those who love remain by your side', it raises curiosity about what kind of love story Woods will unfold through this album.

WOODZ, who realized a more mature music world with a changed inner appearance, honest thoughts, and worries through 'SET' released in March, expects to show his true value once again as an 'all-rounder artist' are collecting. Meanwhile, WOODZ' third mini-album 'ONLY LOVERS LEFT' will be released on each online music site at 6 pm on October 5th.

Cho Seung Youn, better known by the stage name WOODZ is a singer-songwriter, rapper, dancer, and record producer. He first rose to fame as the main rapper and sub-vocalist of South Korean-Chinese boy band Uniq, formed by Yuehua Entertainment in 2014. He co-founded the musical collective M.O.L.A in 2015 and Drinkcolor in 2016. In 2018, he co-founded his personal production team Team HOW. In 2019, Cho Seung Youn participated in the South Korean survival show Produce X 101. He finished in fifth place, making him a member of the show's derivative boy band, X1. He debuted with X1 under Swing Entertainment in August 2019. Following the group's disbandment on January 6, 2020, he resumed his solo career as Woodz, releasing his first EP Equal on June 29, 2020 with the title track ‘Love Me Harder’.

