WOODZ signals new pre-release single ABYSS with melancholic and vintage poster; To be released on THIS day

WOODZ is making a comeback after 9 months. His agency EDAM Entertainment first released the teaser image and the new song title ‘ABYSS' on the official social media handles at midnight on February 13th.

The released teaser shows WOODZ standing alone with no one behind a huge castle. In particular, the dreamy colors reminiscent of a movie poster and the phrase at the top of the image caught the attention of viewers at once. In addition, the teaser with a copy of 'A VERY PERSONAL STORY BY WOODZ' reads, "It's alright if you want a lot. I'll let you have it all. I'll give you everything.)", arousing curiosity about the new song.

WOODZ' new song 'ABYSS' is the first new song prepared after moving to an agency, and it is the first song released in about 9 months since the 4th mini album 'COLORFUL TRAUMA' in May of last year. Attention is already focusing on what genre of music Woods, who has established himself as an 'all-rounder singer-songwriter' with solid skills and active music activities, will present this time. WOODZ's new song 'Abyss' will be released on February 22nd at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Moving to EDAM Entertainment:

In an interview, WOODZ said about moving to EDAM Entertainment this year, "I received a lot of congratulations from people around me, but I think I tried to stay calm. It was also a time when I was worried about how to develop the brand called Woods in the future. I wanted to calmly look ahead.” He also mentioned the musical ability that shows a wide spectrum and unique sensibility in each album, saying, “When I have something I want to express, it leads to thinking about how to express it through music.”

Lastly, WOODZ said, "I think you've been waiting for my news for a long time, but I think the first thing I have to show you is music, so it took me a long time. I want to say thank you so much for waiting. I will show you one by one while thinking about the direction I can do in various ways."