Wooga Squad besties Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik land in Dubai for special collab; details

The Wooga Squad is once again making headlines, and this time, it’s for an exciting new venture in Dubai! On February 25, actors Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik were seen arriving at Dubai International Airport, catching the attention of fans and media alike. Their unexpected appearance quickly sparked a buzz on social media, with videos and photos of the trio making the rounds online.

Dressed in effortlessly stylish yet comfortable outfits, the three actors looked handsome as they made their way through the airport. Park Seo Joon kept it casual in a loose-fitting white T-shirt paired with black pants, while Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik opted for sleek all-black outfits. Their simple yet sophisticated airport fashion drew admiration from fans, who also noticed their warm interactions with onlookers. The actors were seen smiling, waving, and acknowledging fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them.

While their sudden appearance in Dubai initially left fans speculating about the reason for their visit, it was later confirmed that the trio is participating in a special tourism campaign titled Dubai Friends. This project is part of an initiative by the Dubai Tourism Authority, aimed at promoting the city's global appeal. Given the theme of friendship for this year’s campaign, the Wooga Squad members were an obvious choice, thanks to their well-known friendship and international popularity.

This marks the first time in three years that Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik will be appearing together on-screen since their memorable stint in In The Soop: Friendcation. The reality show, which aired in 2022, provided an intimate look into the close-knit friendship between the Wooga Squad members, which also includes BTS’ V and rapper Peakboy.

Interestingly, Park Hyung Sik was already part of Dubai’s promotional efforts last year when he starred in Dubai, Who’s Ready?, alongside actress Park Shin Hye. With this new edition of the campaign shifting its focus to friendship, the addition of Seo Joon and Woo Shik makes it all the more exciting. Fans are eager to see the trio explore Dubai together and showcase their bond in this special project.

Beyond their involvement in Dubai Friends, all three actors have been actively working on their respective careers. Choi Woo Shik recently impressed audiences with his performance in Netflix’s Melo Movie, where he starred alongside Park Bo Young. Park Hyung Sik is currently engaging viewers in the Disney+ drama Buried Hearts, while Park Seo Joon is gearing up for his next appearance in Waiting for Gyeongdo, a romantic comedy co-starring Squid Game 2’s Won Ji An.