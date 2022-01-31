Wooga Squad: BTS' V and Park Hyung Sik leave hilarious comments under Park Seo Joon’s Instagram post

On January 31, Park Seo Joon posted a picture of him golfing and his Wooga Squad members- BTS’ V and Park Hyung Sik- left some funny comments, leaving the fans wondering when will the squad meet in real life? Wooga Squad comprises five powerful men in the music and movie industry- Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, BTS’ V and Peakboy.

As soon as the post was uploaded, Park Hyung Sik was first to comment, “Oh Boss…..Nice shot!” and BTS’ V quickly followed with ‘hahaha…. So annoying”. Seeing them having their back and forth, gives us all the serotonin we need! Their friendship started when the ‘Hwarang’ cast members Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and BTS’ V got close through the said drama early in 2017.

On the other hand, Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon created a bond in the daily sitcom ‘Family’, and even the famous rapper Peakboy joined their group that completed the circle of Wooga Squad. Soon, the name came about, which is the abbreviation for ‘Woori-ga Gajok-inka?’ or ‘Are we Family?’.

They’ve gone out for holidays, multiple meals and even supported each other online and in person for example, BTS’ V sang the OST for Park Seo Joon’s drama ‘Itaewon Class’ and Choi Woo Shik’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’. The squad even made a cameo appearance in Peakboy’s MV. They constantly support each other, proving themselves to be like family!

ALSO READ: February 2022 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to featuring ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ & ‘Thirty Nine’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join

What do you think of the interaction? Let us know in the comments below.