WOOGA Squad makes a hilarious cameo in Peakboy’s new MV ‘Gyopo Hairstyle’

On July 25, Peakboy released a new MV for the awaited song ‘Gyopo Hairstyle’ which is an addictive electronic hip-hop song that uses the trendy hairstyles of the 1990s as the main focus, and he was in charge of writing, composing, and arranging the lyrics himself. To support the MV, Peakboy’s trusted friends- BTS’ V, Park Hyung Shik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and even Han Hyun Min made a cameo in the most hilarious way possible!

'Gyopo Hairstyle’ is a more retro style which Peakboy is known to adorn and is usually made fun of for that as well. The song, on the other hand, has an encouraging message of ‘wearing what you like and pursuing your own will because at the end of the day, the person who has to live with you, is you’. He is seen embracing his hairstyle and having so much confidence that some people find him attractive and the rest find his behaviour atrocious. The MV is constantly moving with Peakboy’s personality changing with his hairstyle where one character is a confident man walking down the street, another is a barista in a cafe and another is a famous personality. In each scenario, Peakboy ends up dancing to his own tunes without any care, even if the people around him are baffled by his actions.

The chorus has an addicting hook with lyrics like "If you know a little bit about fashion, go here; My hair style is fluttering again; Look at me and follow me; Make some noise; Dance with your Gyopo hair.BTS’ V played the handsome waiter, dressed in a bright purple suit, carrying the illuminating blue drink; Park Seo Joon was the producer of a talk show, Park Hyung Shik played a customer in the cafe, Choi Woo Shik played a photographer who was frustrated at Peakboy’s not-so-still moves and Han Hyun Min was a fashionable co-worker who was flabbergasted at Peakboy’s sudden need to break out in dance during a meeting.

The song is definitely addicting enough for us to break out in dance, anytime, anywhere!

