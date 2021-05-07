Wooga Squad or 97 Liner Squad: Which group will you be a part of? Take the QUIZ to FIND OUT

Love the interactions between the two famous K-Pop friend groups, wishing you were one of them? Let’s see which group you’ll be in!

Like a famous quote says, Lovers may come and go. But friends stay forever. And they do. Especially when you have incredible friends with a meaningful bond! Friends have always been a fun part of our lives. Many generational gap surveys even show that Millenials and Gen Zs have trust in their friends more deeply than their predecessor generations. It’s because for us, friends equals family.

Weather in need of support, or motivation, or just to have someone to share your darkest inhibitions or fears with, friends are the perfect people to share your life with. But, many say that friendships in the entertainment industry are tough to find. Mostly because all of them are, at the end of the day, each other’s competitors. But that’s not entirely true. Some of the biggest rivals can even turn into best friends! And if that sounds silly, we assure you it’s not.

Just look at the Wooga Squad - a close family-like-friendship between Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, BTS’ V, Park Hyungsik and Peakboy - and they’re inseparable! They never back down from flaunting each other’s wins on their social media, especially Park Seo Joon!

And then there’s the 97 liner squad - a group of male idols born in 1997 and are members of the most popular K-Pop groups. It has BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, NCT’s Jaehyun, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and SEVENTEEN’s THE8, DK, and Mingyu.

Depending on what type of friend you are, we’ll figure out which K-Pop friendship group you would perfectly fit in! Let’s find out!

