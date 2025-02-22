Wooga Squad’s Choi Woo Shik fails to recognise friend BTS' V's song again? THIS Melo Movie star takes the crown instead

Actor Choi Woo Shik, BTS V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and musician Peakboy are part of the famous Wooga Squad. However, with their thriving careers, each member is currently busy with their schedules. Choi Woo Shik, in particular, is busy with his recently released drama - Melo Movie.

During a fun guessing game while promoting with Elle Korea, Choi Woo Shik and his co-stars— Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young and Jeon So Nee were challenged to recognize songs based on emoji clues. One of the songs featured was BTS’ iconic track Blood, Sweat & Tears. Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young, as a team failed to identify the song. Meanwhile, Lee Jun Young and Jeon So Nee seized the opportunity and correctly answered the question. The game ended in a tie with both teams scoring 7-7. However, Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s team ultimately won the challenge after correctly answering a penalty question—the song Whiplash.

This wasn’t the first time Choi Woo Shik forgot the lyrics to a BTS V song. In 2023, during an episode of Jinny’s Kitchen, BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik played a guess the lyrics game. The challenge was to complete the last word of Blood, Sweat & Tears, BTS’ hit track from their 2016 album WINGS. Choi Woo Shik hilariously failed, guessing the word ‘removed’ instead of ‘Tears’. His mistake left BTS’ V in shock making him shockingly ask if he could hit Choi Woo Shik for the blunder. Park Seo Joon couldn’t contain his laughter and ended up rolling on the floor.

Speaking about the Wooga Squad, they became popular through their variety show In The Soop: Friendcation, which was released in 2022. Since then, the bond between the members has remained strong and unbreakable.

Choi Woo Shik’s Melo Movie was released on February 14. The 10-episode series follows movie buff Ko Gyeom (played by Choi Woo Shik), who irrevocably falls in love with aspiring director Kim Mu Bi (played by Park Bo Young). However, before their love story can even begin, things take an unexpected turn, and Ko Gyeom suddenly disappears from Kim Mu Bi’s life. Meanwhile, Lee Jun Young and Jeon So Nee’s characters, Hong Si Jun and Son Ju A, go through a breakup and cope with heartbreak in their ways. The question remains—will these two couples reunite, or will they choose to walk separate paths?